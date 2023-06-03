Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $146.21 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,052,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,062 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Kellogg worth $146,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,556,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kellogg Stock Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

K stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

