Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,808,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873,106 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of NIO worth $105,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

NIO opened at $7.56 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

