Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $148.23 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,062,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $217.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,353,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $52,721,717. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

