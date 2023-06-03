Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 662,346 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 235.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 943,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,346 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Marriott International worth $140,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after purchasing an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $177.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.27. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,484 shares of company stock worth $4,131,974. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

