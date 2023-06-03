Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,657 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $107,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,151,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,338,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,006 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,985,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,145.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,277.23. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $197,085.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.