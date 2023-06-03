Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $134,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $793.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $709.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

