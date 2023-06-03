Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 750,600 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,365,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 750,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $110,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:RCI opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

