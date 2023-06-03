RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 6,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

RENN Fund Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RENN Fund by 62.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in RENN Fund by 19.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,920 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RENN Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 450,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period.

About RENN Fund

(Get Rating)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

