Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87.43 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $87.43 million and approximately $589,896.23 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0874 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00016234 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,071.23 or 1.00022724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08902594 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $689,030.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

