Resolute Financial LLC Acquires New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,738,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,388,712. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

