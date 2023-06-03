Resolute Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,878 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Resolute Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,954. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $237.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

