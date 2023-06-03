Resolute Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resolute Financial LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Trading Up 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.87. 6,661,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $241.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.10 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

