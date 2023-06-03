Resolute Financial LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.84 on Friday, reaching $97.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,602. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

