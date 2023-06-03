Resolute Financial LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.69 on Friday, reaching $393.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,368,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,280. The firm has a market cap of $298.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

