Resolute Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 116,234 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,480,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after buying an additional 513,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 9,367,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,054,771. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.