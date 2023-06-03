Resolute Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,389,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $132.14. The company had a trading volume of 368,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

