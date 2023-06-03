Resolute Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,003,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,313,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 139,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,852. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $117.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

