Resolute Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.06. 4,288,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,828,335. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

