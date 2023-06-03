Resolute Financial LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.08. 5,559,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.
Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).
