Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives $25.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.41.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVLV. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.