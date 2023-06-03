ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 2.3 %

RWLK stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

In other news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,270.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

