Robert W. Baird Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $200.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.17.

Shares of LECO opened at $181.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $182.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

