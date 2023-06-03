RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Comparison

RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RoboGroup T.E.K.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies
|-14.06%
|-14.61%
|-11.88%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RoboGroup T.E.K. and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RoboGroup T.E.K.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3.50
Volatility & Risk
RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares RoboGroup T.E.K. and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RoboGroup T.E.K.
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Byrna Technologies
|$48.04 million
|2.23
|-$7.89 million
|($0.31)
|-15.81
RoboGroup T.E.K. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Byrna Technologies.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Byrna Technologies beats RoboGroup T.E.K. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About RoboGroup T.E.K.
RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following divisions: STEM, Professional, and Robotek. The STEM division comprises science, technology, engineering, and mathematics mainly intended for elementary schools, middle schools, high schools (K12), and home schooling. The Professional division include technological training solutions. The Robotek division focuses its activities in the Israeli market. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
