Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Shares Up 20%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 735,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average session volume of 200,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97.

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

