Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $250.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.97.

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,149. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

