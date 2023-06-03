Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 345,647 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Align Technology accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $561,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

Align Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.00. The stock had a trading volume of 696,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,557. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $368.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.70 and a 200 day moving average of $277.47. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.