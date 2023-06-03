Sands Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,518,580 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 3.0% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 2.70% of SEA worth $782,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,834,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SEA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of SEA by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,462 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,732 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of SEA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,057 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SEA by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,108 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,677,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,756,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.69.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

