Sands Capital Management LLC Has $276.13 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 814,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $276,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $329.32. 1,066,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.77 and its 200-day moving average is $360.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $498.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

