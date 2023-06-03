Sands Capital Management LLC Has $438.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,966,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149,089 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,980,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,424,504. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.