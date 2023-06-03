Sands Capital Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sands Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 782,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,387,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,514,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,428,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.69. 2,098,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $239.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

