Sands Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up about 1.1% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.21% of Repligen worth $301,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $167.26. 361,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

