Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $140.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

