Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $140.00

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.