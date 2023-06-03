Sareum (LON:SAR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.19

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.19 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.53). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.45), with a volume of 23,004 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.30. The firm has a market cap of £90.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,275.00 and a beta of -0.55.

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

