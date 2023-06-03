Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $252.00

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €252.00 ($270.97) and last traded at €259.00 ($278.49), with a volume of 2802 shares. The stock had previously closed at €253.00 ($272.04).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €292.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €317.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

