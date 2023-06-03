Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Shares Up 4.6%

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 248,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,009,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Satixfy Communications Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Satixfy Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services.

