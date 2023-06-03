Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.99

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €147.99 ($159.13) and traded as high as €164.12 ($176.47). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €161.34 ($173.48), with a volume of 2,045,635 shares.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($170.97) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

