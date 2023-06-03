Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $303.20

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.20 ($3.75) and traded as low as GBX 295.20 ($3.65). Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.67), with a volume of 27,789 shares.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 303.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 304.71. The company has a market capitalization of £210.46 million, a PE ratio of -3,787.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -16,250.00%.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

