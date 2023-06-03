SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Up 8.6%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 62,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 50,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEACOR Marine

About SEACOR Marine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: The United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, Africa, primarily in West Africa, the Middle East and Asia, Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana, and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

Featured Stories

