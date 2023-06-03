Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $34,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.38. The company had a trading volume of 761,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,624. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $207.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Raymond James cut shares of Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

