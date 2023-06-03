Secret One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,691.97 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and $1,691.97 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00131200 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00057211 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039385 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00023447 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000491 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00410332 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,452.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

