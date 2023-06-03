Secret Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $12.46 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and $2,026.53 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00130938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039056 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00022337 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00422416 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,087.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

