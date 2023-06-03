Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,773,825 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market cap of £237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Activity
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.
Further Reading
