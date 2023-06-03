Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.60 ($0.07). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 1,773,825 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on shares of Seeing Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49. The stock has a market cap of £237.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Seeing Machines Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Ive acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £3,500 ($4,325.26). In other news, insider Kate Hill bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,536.83). Also, insider Martin Ive bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £3,500 ($4,325.26). Insiders bought 1,031,977 shares of company stock valued at $113,971,862 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Further Reading

