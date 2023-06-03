SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.80. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 110,336 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SemiLEDs ( NASDAQ:LEDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Further Reading

