SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Issues Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 61,486,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,740. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.92. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,898.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,682,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,537 shares of company stock valued at $8,216,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on S. Raymond James cut their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

