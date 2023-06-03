Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.34

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.34 ($1.26) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.46). Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 115.20 ($1.42), with a volume of 89,057 shares changing hands.

Seplat Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £688.47 million, a PE ratio of 835.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.16.

Seplat Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Seplat Energy’s payout ratio is 6,428.57%.

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It generates hydrocarbon through seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company also engages in the renewable energy generation activities. The company was formerly known as Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc and changed its name to Seplat Energy Plc in May 2021.

