Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $252.84

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.84 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 214.14 ($2.65). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.68), with a volume of 771,831 shares trading hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Serica Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £862.65 million, a PE ratio of 381.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,254.24%.

In other news, insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.89), for a total value of £275,151.24 ($340,028.72). Company insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

