Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 159,194 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 310.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,194 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

