Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,030,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,934 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $13,660,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,900 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 5.7 %

Vipshop stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

