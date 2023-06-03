Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 109.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 231,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $493,695.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,746.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $907,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

