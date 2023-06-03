Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $6,704,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

